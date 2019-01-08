CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Family Demands Answers After Man Asks Police For Water, Dies Within 48 Hours

2 reads
Leave a comment

Pix 11 reports, a Facebook live video shows 27-year-old Jameek Lowery walked into a Police Headquarters in New York on Saturday morning, sweating profusely, foaming at the mouth and at times incoherent, but asking for help and for water.

He reportedly died within 48 hours at a hospital, and now his family is calling the death suspicious.

“Why can’t ya’ll give my brother some water,” Shavante McFadden said to the station. “If he’s telling you he’s having a hard time breathing.”

In the video, Lowery can be heard asking for water multiple times, but officers say, “We’re not allowed to.”

Lowery was reportedly bipolar and may have been on ecstasy at the time.

Police sources reportedly say the officers followed protocol. They are not supposed to give water because, according to them, it may harm the individual.

But the family is not happy with the officers’ response.

“He asked for water. They deny him water. Why couldn’t you give him water? Why didn’t they help him?” said his mother Patrice King. “All I wanna know is why you didn’t help my son.”

The officers in the video have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is on-going.

According to Pix 11,  Lowery had already been at the hospital before arriving at the police station.

His family wants to know why the hospital released him and if more could’ve been done to help him.

“My son is screaming out for help,” said Chard King. “Where’s the help. He wasn’t given help.”

Shocking Celebrity Murders

15 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders

Shocking Celebrity Murders

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Family Demands Answers After Man Asks Police For Water, Dies Within 48 Hours was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Has News About Anais…
 15 hours ago
01.08.19
#SurvivingRKelly: Facebook Shuts Down Page ‘Exposing’ The Singer’s…
 17 hours ago
01.08.19
Father of Azriel Clary Talks “Surviving R.Kelly” &…
 23 hours ago
01.08.19
Is “Smile B*tch” Producer Living His Best Life?
 24 hours ago
01.08.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 1 day ago
01.08.19
14 Super Solid Reasons We Stan ‘Black-Ish’ Actor…
 1 day ago
01.08.19
#GoldenGlobes2019: Regina King And Mahershala Ali Win Big,…
 1 day ago
01.08.19
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Jada Pinkett Smith Is Trying To Understand Why…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
{BREAKING} Cyntoia Brown Has Been Granted Clemency!!! *Details…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
Mike Tyson Is Opening A Resort in California…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
Omarion Says He’ll No Longer Perform Songs Written…
 1 day ago
01.08.19
Christian Bale and Amy Adams Talk Political Lies,…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi And Porsha Hate Each Other…
 2 days ago
01.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close