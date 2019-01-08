CLOSE
Drake Curse? Drake Trolled By Clemson After Picking Alabama To Win National Championship Game

Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Don’t ask Drake to root for your team.

Even though he picked Alabama over Clemson to win the national championship game tonight, Drake rooting for your team seems to be a kiss of death. Clemson not only beat Alabama to win their second national title in three years, they dominated them, destroyed them. Handed Nick Saban his worst loss as Alabama head coach.

They even did a Suge Knight / Death Row reference to drive the point home!

And naturally, Clemson had to clown Drake over his pick.

But is there a Drake curse? Does having the blessing of the 6 God equate to an immediate loss for your favorite squad? I mean, outside of that time he showed up outside the Heat locker room when they won the NBA title in 2013. Let’s examine!

Will Alabama fall victim to the Drake Curse?

Drake Curse? Drake Trolled By Clemson After Picking Alabama To Win National Championship Game was originally published on theboxhouston.com

