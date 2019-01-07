CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Hey Parents! It’s Time To Apply For Magnet Schools In Durham & Wake Counties

6 reads
Leave a comment
Teacher reading in school

Source: Elke Van de Velde / Getty

It’s time to apply for magnet schools! The magnet school application process is open in both Durham and Wake counties. It’s time to start thinking about where you want your kids to go to school next year!

 

 

R. Kelly Mugshot

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

32 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

Continue reading Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

    [caption id="attachment_3020856" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty[/caption] John Legend and Wendy Williams were the only celebrities to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. According to executive producer Dream Hampton, the likes of Jay Z, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige and all said no. Not because they stand with Kelly per say, but because they just didn't want to touch it. “I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle...I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it. I remember Ahmir [”Questlove” Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.” The first part of the documentary aired last night with commentary from Legend, condemning R. Kelly for the heinous acts he committed against young girls. The Grammy award winning artist was praised for having the courage to be involved. But Legend didn't feel any risk being involved, he called it an "easy decision." "To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.," he tweeted. The Twittersphere is up in arms about the documentary and refusing to let R. Kelly get away with the heinous crimes he committed against young Black girls. See their tweets below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Durham County , magnet school , Wake County

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Jada Pinkett Smith Is Trying To Understand Why…
 6 hours ago
01.07.19
{BREAKING} Cyntoia Brown Has Been Granted Clemency!!! *Details…
 6 hours ago
01.07.19
Mike Tyson Is Opening A Resort in California…
 6 hours ago
01.07.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 7 hours ago
01.07.19
Christian Bale and Amy Adams Talk Political Lies,…
 10 hours ago
01.07.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi And Porsha Hate Each Other…
 17 hours ago
01.07.19
Nominations Announcement For The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Golden Globe Awards Air Tonight
 1 day ago
01.06.19
Chance The Rapper On R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims:…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
Fox And FX's 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party - Arrivals
Toni Braxton Having Financial Issues With IRS
 1 day ago
01.06.19
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 2 days ago
01.07.19
A Congresswoman F-Bombs Trump & Ellen Glosses Over…
 3 days ago
01.05.19
Chris Stokes Denies Molesting Members Of B2K In…
 3 days ago
01.05.19
Just For Laughs Comedy Festival 2016
Ellen DeGeneres Support For Kevin Hart To Host…
 3 days ago
01.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close