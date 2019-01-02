CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Black Woman Allegedly Fired After Defending Herself From Attack By A White Man At McDonald’s [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

A McDonald’s employee in St. Petersburg, Florida defended herself when a man physically assaulted her.

The video, shot by patron TJ Biandudi went viral on social media this weekend when 40-year-old Daniel Willis Taylor, allegedly upset because he wanted a straw, grabbed McDonald’s employee Yasmine James, yanking her over the counter according to a police report.

James began punching the man in defense before the two are separated. “I want her ass fired right now,” Taylor said.

“No, you’re finna go to jail,” James yelled back. “You put your hands on me first!”

Taylor responded, “I couldn’t control you. I was just asking you a question, b*tch!”

It’s unconfirmed whether or not James was fired.

Taylor asked for a refund according to the police report but was later arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery. A witness says Taylor kicked another female employee as he was leaving.

“The victim was kicked in the stomach by the defendant and was complaining of pain,” the police report stated. “The defendant was a customer at McDonald’s, and the victim is an employee. The defendant was being escorted out of the business by management due to him battering another employee, and causing a disturbance.”

“Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants,” McDonald’s spokesman Khim Aday said in an email. “We have been in contact with the police department and are fully cooperating with their investigation.”

Crazy.

IMAGE CREDIT: Facebook

Black Woman Allegedly Fired After Defending Herself From Attack By A White Man At McDonald’s [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Trina Flies Off The Handle After…
 6 hours ago
01.03.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 13 hours ago
01.03.19
If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s…
 15 hours ago
01.03.19
Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits
 19 hours ago
01.02.19
One More For Kim & Kanye!
 20 hours ago
01.02.19
Orlando Brown Reveals He Has ‘Quite A Bit’…
 22 hours ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 1 day ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 2 days ago
01.02.19
2019 Watch List: January Show Premieres You Need…
 3 days ago
01.02.19
HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018 Is…Trevante Rhodes
 3 days ago
01.02.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Cynthia Sends Noelle Off To Howard…
 3 days ago
12.31.18
Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams in Wimbledon
A Dose Of Cuteness: Serena William’s Daughter Claps…
 4 days ago
12.30.18
'Hands Of Stone' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Usher Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel
 4 days ago
12.30.18
#FitnessFriday: After A Horrific Car Accident, Melyssa Ford…
 6 days ago
12.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close