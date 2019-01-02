CLOSE
Entertainment News
One More For Kim & Kanye!

'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Rumor has it that that the West family is growing again! According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting another son this time via a surrogate. The baby is due in May.

Their daughter, Chicago was born through a surrogate and the Wests had one embryo left and decided to use it. Kardashian’s doctors strongly advised her not to try to carry another child after having two high-risk pregnancies. On “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, she was very open about her struggles with preeclampsia and placenta accreta.

Kardashian has always said that she wanted four children so this will probably be the last one for the West family. They currently have 3 kids under the age of 6;p daughter, North, 5, son, Saint, 3, and daughter, and Chicago, 11 months. Let’s be real, we want to know what they are going to name this baby. Humm?

So all of those rumors about Kim leaving Kayne aren’t true or she’s staying for number four. Either way, congrats to the West family!

One More For Kim & Kanye! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

