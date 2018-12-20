Michelle Obama Shocks People Riding An Elevator…Watch The Priceless Reactions

15 reads Leave a comment
Imagine that you’re just riding an elevator, waiting to get to your destination, when the doors open and you unexpectedly see Michelle Obama! Well, it happened recently when our Forever First Lady paired up with Jimmy Fallon to give people on a building tour a shock that they won’t ever forget.
She also talked to Jimmy about she and Barack going to marriage counseling and why she said ‘Bye Felecia’ to the White House.
