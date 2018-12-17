Aquaman Goes Deep & Amber Heard Makes A Play To Come To The Cookout | Extra Butter

I’m going to jump out the window and say it, Aquaman is one of the best movies from the Warner Bros DC Universe in a very long time. Director, James Wan created an action-packed adventure that is set in a visually breathtaking and immersive underwater world called Atlantis. Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean named Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be. A king.

The underwater kingdom of Atlantis is now ruled by the power-hungry King Orm, who is playing politics to get control of all the armies in the seven seas so he can conquer the underwater world and wage war on the people who live on land. That’s when Princess Mera heads up to Earth to get the services of Aquaman, the rightful King of Atlantis, and the only person who is strong enough to stop King Orm.

On this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine I sit down with James Wan, Jason Momoa, and Amber Heard to give you a behind the scene look at this movie. Jason Momoa talks about how excited he is for his kids to see this movie saying, “I’m just excited for kids to see this movie, if adult and critic like it, it’s nothing compared to what a child is going to do. My kids are going to freak out.” Jason was waiting to watch the movie with his kids at the premiere, but he said when they get to see the younger Arthur go through his training they will peak over and enjoy the expression on his kid’s faces.

I also chatted with James Wan who talked about crafting such an epic world for this movie, told us he didn’t hold on to too much chatter about DC movies while making this, but rather just pulled from the source material to create full characters for this amazing film.

You’ll also get to hear from Amber Heard to opens up about why she uses her voice for change, learning about white fragility and why people don’t react when they witness unjust situations. “I think it’s easy to see how much people aren’t doing because we have such a heightened awareness and ability to see and connect and share with the rapid acceleration with the access to social media through our phones and an increased connectedness with that,” Amber says. She also says that same connectedness which is making us more aware of the unjust things happening in the world it’s also changing the world at the same time. “There are negative things happening in this world at rapid speeds but there is so many good things happening. There is so much positive change happening but what’s really inspiring and encouraging is knowing where it came from.” Amber explains the change it’s coming from the ground up, young people and boots on the ground.”

Amber Heard deserves an invite to the cookout or at the very least someone can bring her a plate home. Aquaman is in theaters everywhere December 21st.

