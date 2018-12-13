CLOSE
FEMA Disaster Assistance Deadline Is Thursday December 13, 2018

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

If you were impacted by Hurricane Florence, Thursday, December 13, 2018, at midnight is the deadline for North Carolina homeowners, renters and business owners to apply for federal disaster relief. FEMA still encourages you to apply, even if you have insurance. You could receive assistance to cover what insurance will not.

Property owners can apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in person, at a Disaster Recovery Center, over the phone at 800-621-3362, online at DisasterAssistance.gov or on the FEMA app. Four centers are open in North Carolina in Lumberton, New Bern, Midway Park and Wilmington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assistance can come in the form of grants to help residents find temporary housing and make necessary home repairs.

Tip-A-Jock Fundraiser

