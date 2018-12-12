Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in the slammer. If ya’ll remember, he’s been accused of crimes ranging from campaign finance violations, to paying porn star, Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

Michael plead guilty to his crimes for the work he did for Trump, and even said, “Blind loyalty to this man led me to choose a path of darkness over light,” during his sentencing.

Related Stories:

No One Is Loyal! Detective Omarosa Pulled A Michael Cohen On Trump

Trump’s Former Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Will Snitch Because He Is Afraid Of Being A Black Inmate’s Wife

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

{BREAKING} Trump Former Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced to 3 Years In Prison!!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: