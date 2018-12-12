{BREAKING} Trump Former Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced to 3 Years In Prison!!!

CLOSE
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in the slammer. If ya’ll remember, he’s been accused of crimes ranging from campaign finance violations, to paying porn star, Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

Michael plead guilty to his crimes for the work he did for Trump, and even said, “Blind loyalty to this man led me to choose a path of darkness over light,” during his sentencing.

