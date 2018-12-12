“Working Mom Wednesday’s”: Avoiding Holiday Stress

Local
| 12.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Dr. Tiffany Lowe Payne, stress and obesity doctor joins us again to tell us how to stay away and deal with the stress of the holidays.

Moms/Working moms have so much to deal with from their jobs to kids being out of school and preparing for family and friends visiting… how do we juggle it all in good stride…. PRAY!!! 🙂 Yes but there are other things as well.  Listen as Melissa talks with Dr. Tiffany Lowe Payne on exactly what we can do.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAYS PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

“Working Mom Wednesday’s”: Avoiding Holiday Stress was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
On The 5th Anniversary Of Her Surprise Album,…
 3 hours ago
12.13.18
Boyz II Men Celebrate The Kickoff Of Their New Las Vegas Residency Show At The Mirage
Boyz II Men Singer Wanya Morris Forms New…
 6 hours ago
12.13.18
Janet Jackson Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall…
 6 hours ago
12.13.18
We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch…
 22 hours ago
12.13.18
{BREAKING} Trump Former Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced to…
 22 hours ago
12.13.18
8 Seriously Beautiful Photos Of Emerging Model, Lori…
 23 hours ago
12.13.18
“Power” Spin-Off Might Be A Reality
 1 day ago
12.13.18
Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
A Broken Promise & Game 7 Of The…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close