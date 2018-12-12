CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf On The Shelf

2 reads
Leave a comment
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Jimmy Kimmel has a hilarious way to make Christmas great again. He’s been sharing stories about his ongoing struggle with the Elf on the Shelf, noted for it’s very sneaky way to get kids to behave. Here’s how it works, The elf watches everything your kids do, then goes to Santa and calls them out. Now, Kimmel has a new holiday character to counter that little the Elf on the Shelf, to help kids spin their bad deeds, and hopefully make Christmas great again.

Check out the video below!

Must Read:

Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys

Bad Behavior , Elf on the shelf , Jimmy Kimmel

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 4 mins ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 9 mins ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 20 mins ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 44 mins ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 1 hour ago
12.12.18
A Broken Promise & Game 7 Of The…
 2 hours ago
12.12.18
Op-Ed: Kevin Hart Stepped Down As Host Of…
 19 hours ago
12.12.18
SiAngie Talk Performing Their Hit “Splash” with DreamDoll…
 21 hours ago
12.12.18
Can A Black Actor Play An Ape? Andy…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
Rest In Peace: ‘Power’ Cast Reacts As Beloved…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
Runner-ups: 6 People Who Can Host The Oscars…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Remy Ma Moderates Yandy And Juju’s…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
BASE LEVEL: Nedessy’s Music Channels The Funk &…
 2 days ago
12.10.18
The New Season Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip…
 2 days ago
12.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close