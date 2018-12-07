CLOSE
Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys

The holidays are all about giving and when it comes to Christmas, it’s all about giving your son or daughter the best toy out. Luckily for you, there are researchers who have narrowed down what is the most desired toy for every state. Thanks to Reviews.org and a little help from Google, we now know what each state has as a favorite toy this holiday season thanks to what people have searched for the most.

The most popular toy among the 50 states? Power wheels! Fortnite related items, mainly action figures ranked second followed by an old school classic, hula hoops coming in third.

For Texas and Maryland, Fortnite Action Figures clocked in at No. 1, whereas in states such as Georgia, Missouri, and Louisiana? It’s all about power wheels.

Power Wheels:

  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Louisiana
  • Missouri
  • New Mexico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • West Virginia

Fortnite:

  • Arizona
  • Connecticut
  • Maryland
  • Pennsylvania
  • Texas

Hula Hoop

  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Maine
  • Mississippi
  • Montana

For more information, visit Reviews.org.

