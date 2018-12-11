Runner-ups: 6 People Who Can Host The Oscars Now That Kevin Hart Is Out

Kevin Hart‘s problematic past caught up with him last week and it sparked a major debate on celebrity accountability.

On Tuesday of last week, Hart announced that he was hosting the Oscars and everything was cool, calm and celebratory for a hot second.

But then, the dreaded ghost of Twitter past came to snatch Kevin’s Oscar mic right from his hands.

A Twitter user unearthed old homophobic tweets from Kevin dating back to 2011. One tweet said, “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘Stop that’s gay.’”

Kevin also used the F-word in multiple tweets with one saying, “u should ask the question like this, how many ‘gay’ men sweat when they wear dress shirts because real men don’t lmao p.s f*g”

I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZbYG6SI3Xm — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

Kevin Hart responded to his old tweets with an Instagram video and a comment that read “If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE.”

This post was not enough for the Academy, however, because according to Kevin, they called him demanding that he apologize for his old tweets or else they would drop him from his hosting gig. Kevin was not up for it.

He posted another Instagram video saying, “I’ve addressed this several times…I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were, I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then.”

He continued, “I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I’ve moved on and I’m in a completely different space in my life. The same energy that went into finding those old tweets can be the same energy put into finding the response to the questions that have been asked years after years after years.”

Since Kevin was dropped from his hosting gig, some major stars have come to his defense, including Snoop Dogg and Nick Cannon, who found old homophobic tweets from comedians Sarah Silverman and Amy Schumer.

The whole incident posed the question…

Is any comedian safe to host the Oscars?

Most comedians are known for their edgy take on social and political subjects. However, their positions or language back in the day could have totally changed in today’s political climate.

Even if they haven’t changed, most comedians wouldn’t dare say some of the things they’ve said in the past on Twitter.

There is a safe way to pick the next Oscars host, however, now that Kevin is out…

Aim for the most marginalized voice.

It’s as simple as that.

In many instances, this will be a Black woman or a member of the Black LGBTQ community.

Does this mean that person will have a completely clean slate.

Not at all!

But the likelihood of them having a problematic past will probably be slimmer if they’ve already felt the weight of multiple oppressions.

Pulling from the most marginalized will also be a good start in leveling the entertainment playing field so that it’s not just filled with men and White people.

With that being said, hit the next pages for some good options to replace Kevin Hart.

And if they all have problematic histories, may the angels of accountability and forgiveness lead them in the right direction…

Or we could just have Beyonce perform at the Oscars and call it a day. Whichever’s easiest.

Runner-ups: 6 People Who Can Host The Oscars Now That Kevin Hart Is Out was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

