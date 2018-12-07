Here’s How Much Snow You Might Get In Your Neighborhood This Weekend

We’ve been talking about it for a week and we finally have an idea as to how much winter weather we’ll receive this weekend.

Currently, meteorologists are predicting rain, snow and a wintry mix. What you receive could vary based on slight variations of temperature. Currently, it’s thought that areas south and east of Raleigh will mostly receive rain. Rain could total two inches, according to ABC11. Wake County could receive 1-3 inches of snow. Durham could receive 3-6 inches. Orange County could receive as much as 8 inches of snow.

5am FRIDAY: Here's my snowfall forecast, for now. This may change depending on path of storm & the #rain / #sleet / #snow line. It sets up right over us & a shift either way changes things significantly. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/aNboBCDmvN — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 7, 2018

Here is a map of the expected total #snow accumulations across the state of North Carolina. Remember: do not focus too much on exact amounts! Instead, focus on impacts. Travel throughout much of NC, west of the I-95 corridor, will be extremely hazardous Sunday into Monday. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/M8UQup0pqj — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) December 7, 2018

A great reminder from the National Weather Service as NC prepares for winter weather this weekend. #ncprep #wintersafety pic.twitter.com/FmCiuQmPwJ — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) December 6, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark