Get Your Holiday Cheer On This Weekend In The Triangle

Are you looking for festive events to get you in the holiday spirit. Here’s a few activities happening around the triangle this weeken!

Holiday Open House at the Capitol:

Friday, December 7th: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 8th: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m

Holiday Open House at the NC Executive Mansion:

Friday, December 7th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 8th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 9th: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday December 8th

Durham Holiday Parade and Fun Fest

10:00 am | FREE | Main Street and Mangum Street, Durham

Durham Holiday Fun Fest

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Morehead Avenue and Blackwell Street, Durham

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE

Happy Holly Days Christmas Parade in Holly Springs

11:00 am | FREE | Downtown Holly Springs

Wake Forest Christmas Parade

1:00 pm | FREE | White Street in Wake Forest

Town of Cary 2018 Christmas Parade

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Cary

Customer Appreciation Soiree and Toy Drive:

Hosted by Raheem Devaughn

December 8th, 7:00pm to December 9th, 2:00am

Nash Community College Brown Auditorium

522 N Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount, North Carolina

