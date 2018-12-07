Get Your Holiday Cheer On This Weekend In The Triangle

Are you looking for festive events to get you in the holiday spirit. Here’s a few activities happening around the triangle this weeken!
Holiday Open House at the Capitol:
Friday, December 7th: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, December 8th: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m
Holiday Open House at the NC Executive Mansion:
Friday, December 7th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, December 8th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, December 9th: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday December 8th
Durham Holiday Parade and Fun Fest
10:00 am | FREE | Main Street and Mangum Street, Durham
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Morehead Avenue and Blackwell Street, Durham
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade
10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE
Happy Holly Days Christmas Parade in Holly Springs
11:00 am | FREE | Downtown Holly Springs
1:00 pm | FREE | White Street in Wake Forest
Town of Cary 2018 Christmas Parade
2:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Cary
Customer Appreciation Soiree and Toy Drive:
Hosted by Raheem Devaughn
December 8th, 7:00pm to December 9th, 2:00am
Nash Community College Brown Auditorium
522 N Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount, North Carolina
Must Read:
Good Deeds! Tyler Perry Donates $430,000 To Two Atlanta Walmarts To Help Pay Off People’s Layaway Bills