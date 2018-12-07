CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Get Your Holiday Cheer On This Weekend In The Triangle

1 reads
Leave a comment
Christmas candy cane music notes

Source: getty / Getty

Are you looking for festive events to get you in the holiday spirit. Here’s a few activities happening around the triangle this weeken!

Holiday Open House at the Capitol:

Friday, December 7th: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 8th: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m

Holiday Open House at the NC Executive Mansion:

Friday, December 7th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 8th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 9th: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday December 8th

Durham Holiday Parade and Fun Fest

10:00 am | FREE | Main Street and Mangum Street, Durham

Durham Holiday Fun Fest

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Morehead Avenue and Blackwell Street, Durham

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE

Happy Holly Days Christmas Parade in Holly Springs

11:00 am | FREE | Downtown Holly Springs

Wake Forest Christmas Parade

1:00 pm | FREE | White Street in Wake Forest

Town of Cary 2018 Christmas Parade

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Cary

Customer Appreciation Soiree and Toy Drive:

Hosted by Raheem Devaughn

December 8th, 7:00pm to December 9th, 2:00am

Nash Community College Brown Auditorium

522 N Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Must Read:

Good Deeds! Tyler Perry Donates $430,000 To Two Atlanta Walmarts To Help Pay Off People’s Layaway Bills

holiday activities , what's happening this weekend

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys
 15 hours ago
12.07.18
Regina King Opens Up About Her Praiseworthy Scene…
 17 hours ago
12.07.18
2015 MTV Video Music Awards
Is Nicki Minaj Dating A Registered Sex Offender?…
 18 hours ago
12.07.18
Atlanta’s HIV Epidemic Is As Bad As Third…
 19 hours ago
12.07.18
Queen P Makes Moves: The Beat Ya Feet…
 20 hours ago
12.07.18
Good Deeds! Tyler Perry Donates $430,000 To Two…
 20 hours ago
12.07.18
Wite Feet: This Video Of Emilie Brooklyn Proves…
 24 hours ago
12.07.18
Unveiling Of The New 2009 Golden Globe Statuettes
Golden Globe Nominees Announced
 1 day ago
12.06.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Kingsley’s Threat To Andre Has Us…
 1 day ago
12.06.18
Michelle Obama Always Has George W. Bush Smitten,…
 2 days ago
12.06.18
After Announcing Her Split With Offset, Cardi B…
 2 days ago
12.06.18
HELLO WORLD: Bonaire Is The Perfect Island Antidote…
 2 days ago
12.06.18
Hilarious #YallWon Tweets Prove Folks Are Taking Cardi…
 2 days ago
12.06.18
Vitamin of The Day: Stay Away From People…
 2 days ago
12.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close