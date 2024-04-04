Check Out Earth Day Activities At Dix Park

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

You’re invited to Raleigh Earth Day in partnership with We Plant it Forward’s Arbor Day!

MORE DETAILS HERE

Join us to grow our collective community purpose toward the preservation and restoration of the natural environment.

Event Details

Time: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Location: Flowers Field at Dix Park, 2105 Umstead Drive, Raleigh, NC 27603

RSVP

RSVPs help us plan for the number of attendees and you will be in the know of event updates and weather alerts.

RSVP ON FACEBOOK

Event Schedule

5:00 – 5:30 pm Garden Demonstrations

5:30 – 5:45 pm Welcome and Land Acknowledgement

5:45 – 6:15 pm Native American Earth Dances

6:15 – 7:00 pm Raleigh Environmental Awards

7:00 – 7:10 pm Paperhand Puppet Parade and Drum Circle

7:10 – 7:30 pm Tree Dedication and Planting

7:30 – 8:00 pm Garden Demonstrations

8:00 – 10:00 pm Movie on the Lawn

Activities + Food Trucks | 5:00 – 8:00 pm

Information and activity booths from City of Raleigh and local organizations

Kid Lab trailer with coral reef education and crafts

Bike Course, Disc Golf, and Fishing-on-Land

Lawn Games: cornhole, hula hoops, lawn bowling, giant Jenga, Kan Jam

Food trucks: LocoPops, Vane Hot Burgers, Chick-N-Que, DonutNV

Garden Demonstrations | 5:00 – 5:30 pm | Demo Stage

Walk with the Arborist

Air pruning boxes

Rain barrels

Shredding + e-Waste Recycle | 5:00 – 7:00 pm | Adams Building Parking Lot

Raleigh Solid Waste Services is hosting a free shredding event to dispose of household documents in an environmentally responsible way. In an effort to shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, attendees are limited to (3) three boxes (cardboard copy paper box or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binders, binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands, or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding. Household e-waste will also be accepted, no batteries.

Official Welcome | 5:30 pm | Main Stage

David Rahahę•tih Webb of the Tuscarora community will share a traditional opening in the Tuscarora Language, with the English translation. This opening directs our gratitude towards all of the natural world that surrounds us: Earth, the waters, plants and trees, crops, animals, birds, and the life-sustaining rains. Video and audio recordings are not permitted.

Earth Dances | 5:45 pm | Main Stage

Members of the North Carolina Tuscarora and other regional tribal communities will share Earth Dances, also called social dances. These dances, such as the Stick Dance, Alligator Dance, and Smoke Dance are fun and interactive. You might even find yourself invited to participate in some of them!

Raleigh Environmental Awards | 6:15 – 7:00 pm | Main Stage

Every year during Earth Month, the City of Raleigh celebrates people, organizations and businesses that protect our natural environment with the Raleigh Environmental Awards given out by the Office of Sustainability, Solid Waste Services, Raleigh Water and Raleigh Arts.

Garden Demonstrations | 7:30 – 8:00 pm | Demo Stage

Leave the leaves

Native Seeds

Movie on the Lawn | 8:00 – 10:00 pm

A Plastic Ocean, documentary short

The Lorax, 2012, PG, run time of 1 hour 35 minutes

More Earth Day Activities

City of Raleigh shares More Ways to Celebrate Earth Day with activity resources for families, a list of upcoming programs, and other ways to learn, get involved and celebrate with the City.

Raleigh Parks is also offering Full-length Screenings of A Plastic Ocean at area community centers April 20 – 27.

Know Before You Go

Please come prepared for the weather and being outdoors.

Walking will be necessary in and around the event area. Please note, portions of the event have uneven surfaces.

Portable restrooms are the only restrooms at the event area.

Leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome, but please use your best judgement to determine if your pooch will enjoy the crowd and noise.

If there is inclement weather, the event will be canceled and we will post alerts on social media and the website.

What to Bring

Sunscreen, hats and a refillable water bottle

Bug spray and wear closed-toe shoes

Camp chairs and blankets

Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark