An altercation involving employees at a Georgia Chinese restaurant and a diner who allegedly skipped the bill ended in a triple shooting Wednesday night, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Two employees of the Chinese restaurant followed a diner who “left without paying for food,” DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer told AJC.com.

“During the fight, one of the employees left and retrieved a firearm and subsequently all three individuals suffered gunshot wounds,” Spencer said in a statement. “All three were transported to a local hospital, one individual in critical condition.”

The incident is still under investigation.

3 Shot After Alleged Dine-And-Dash Incident was originally published on blackamericaweb.com