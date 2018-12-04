CLOSE
Hold Up Wait A Minute: A Film Inspired By The Music Of Prince In The Works

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-PEOPLE

Source: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / Getty

Universal Pictures is developing an original movie musical inspired by the music of Prince. According to Variety, the film is not a biopic and but will use Prince’s songs to drive a fictional narrative. Universal Pictures has found success in musically inspired films  “Mamma Mia!” and “Pitch Perfect,” as well as film adaptations of musicals like “Les Miserable”.

Hold Up….Wait A Minute, does this mean I’m going to have to watch a bunch of people cover Prince songs in a movie that’s not even about Prince?

Must Read:

Listen To Black Women | Why Are We Still Idolizing Dysfunctional Long-Term Relationships?

HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary Proves Her Spirit Is Still Advocating For Justice

