Hold Up Wait A Minute: A Film Inspired By The Music Of Prince In The Works

Universal Pictures is developing an original movie musical inspired by the music of Prince. According to Variety, the film is not a biopic and but will use Prince’s songs to drive a fictional narrative. Universal Pictures has found success in musically inspired films “Mamma Mia!” and “Pitch Perfect,” as well as film adaptations of musicals like “Les Miserable”.

Hold Up….Wait A Minute, does this mean I’m going to have to watch a bunch of people cover Prince songs in a movie that’s not even about Prince?

Take Our Poll: Good or Bad Idea?

Must Read:

Listen To Black Women | Why Are We Still Idolizing Dysfunctional Long-Term Relationships?

HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary Proves Her Spirit Is Still Advocating For Justice

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: