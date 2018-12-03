Hilarious Behind The Scenes Story Of What It Took To Get ODB On The ‘Fantasy’ Remix

Of course when you hear the Fantasy Remix by Mariah Carey, you think about Old Dirty Bastard who MADE the record what it is today. But do you have any idea what it took to get him to record his lines? Do you know what people had to go through to get him to record the video? The story is hilarious. In a Billboard article, collaborators outlined everything that happened. And it’s exactly as crazy as you would expect an ODB story to be.

Click on the photos below to read the entire story.

the story of Mariah Carey getting Ol' Dirty Bastard on the "Fantasy (Remix)" is a 10/10 and could honestly be made into a movie (via @billboard) pic.twitter.com/l7Pcsmy9sA — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 5, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark