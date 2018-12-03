Hilarious Behind The Scenes Story Of What It Took To Get ODB On The ‘Fantasy’ Remix

3 reads Leave a comment
Of course when you hear the Fantasy Remix by Mariah Carey, you think about Old Dirty Bastard who MADE the record what it is today. But do you have any idea what it took to get him to record his lines? Do you know what people had to go through to get him to record the video? The story is hilarious. In a Billboard article, collaborators outlined everything that happened. And it’s exactly as crazy as you would expect an ODB story to be.
Click on the photos below to read the entire story.
All The Looks Beyonce Wore At Global Citizen Festival
10 photos Launch gallery
All The Looks Beyonce Wore At Global Citizen Festival
1. Beyonce In BalmainSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Beyonce In Balmain2 of 10
3. Beyonce In Ashi StudioSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Beyonce In Ashi Studio4 of 10
5. Beyonce In Mary Katrantzou5 of 10
6. Beyonce In Mary Katrantzou6 of 10
7. Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Beyonce In VersaceSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Beyonce In Esteban CortazarSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Beyonce In Esteban Cortazar10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours