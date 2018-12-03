CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hilarious Behind The Scenes Story Of What It Took To Get ODB On The ‘Fantasy’ Remix

3 reads
Leave a comment
Old Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang

Source: Bob Berg / Getty / Getty

Of course when you hear the Fantasy Remix by Mariah Carey, you think about Old Dirty Bastard who MADE the record what it is today. But do you have any idea what it took to get him to record his lines? Do you know what people had to go through to get him to record the video? The story is hilarious. In a Billboard article, collaborators outlined everything that happened. And it’s exactly as crazy as you would expect an ODB story to be.

Click on the photos below to read the entire story.

 

 

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show

All The Looks Beyonce Wore At Global Citizen Festival

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Looks Beyonce Wore At Global Citizen Festival

Continue reading All The Looks Beyonce Wore At Global Citizen Festival

All The Looks Beyonce Wore At Global Citizen Festival

Beyonce and Jay Z returned to Africa after more than a decade to perform, this weekend, for the Global Citizens Festival: Mandela 100 event in Johannesburg, South Africa and, whew chile, Beyonce left is with lewks we'll be talking about well into the new year. Fans from all around the world were blessed to watch a special edition of the On The Run Tour II tour via livestream while thousands gathered at the FNB Stadium to watch The Carters hit the stage along with act like Pharell, Usher Ed Sheeran and African artists Cassper Nyovest, D’Banj, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kacey Musgraves, Sho Madjozi and Tiwa Savage. Beyonce didn't disappoint with the fashion. Styled by her personal stylist and wardrobe curator Zerina Akers, she wore bold looks by Balmain, Versace, Mary Katrantzou and Ashi Studio. Keep clicking to see Bey's most memorable looks from the festival.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Fantasy , mariah carey , ODB , Old Dirty Bastard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Old Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang
Hilarious Behind The Scenes Story Of What It…
 2 hours ago
12.03.18
The Official Global Grind Holiday Gift Guide For…
 7 hours ago
12.03.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi’s Gossip About Dennis Finally Gets…
 15 hours ago
12.03.18
Meek Mill Responds To Jay Z’s Tweet &…
 2 days ago
12.03.18
The Rewind: We Checked Out ‘Robin Hood’ And…
 3 days ago
12.01.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 3 days ago
11.30.18
Listen To Black Women | Why Are We…
 3 days ago
11.30.18
Hilariousness: Payless Tricked Influencers By Throwing An Event…
 4 days ago
11.30.18
Baltimore Club Dancer TSU Terry Reveals Advice He…
 4 days ago
11.30.18
Watch: Condiment-Crazed Woman Turns Violent When McDonald’s Skimps…
 4 days ago
11.30.18
Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil’s Husband, Sued For…
 4 days ago
11.30.18
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 4 days ago
11.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Rift Between Cookie And Lucious…
 5 days ago
11.29.18
TV One To Launch CLEO TV, Geared For…
 5 days ago
11.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close