” data-medium-file=”https://ronethelightnc2.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/88295584.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronethelightnc2.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/88295584.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-9542152″ src=”https://ronethelightnc2.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/88295584.jpg?w=300&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Job listings and application” width=”300″ height=”200″ /> Source: Tetra Images / Getty

Tuesday Advance Auto Parts Inc. officials said they will formally move its headquarters to Raleigh and expand operations in Wake County. The move will ad up to 435 new jobs over five year period. Five years ago Advance Auto bought Raleigh-based General Parts International, which operated Carquest auto parts stores for $2 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Moving Its Headquarters To Raleigh And Will Add Up To 435 New Jobs was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: