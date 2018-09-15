Wondering About Flights In And Out Of RDU? Here’s The Latest

0 reads Leave a comment
Here are the latest updates from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The airport is open and operational and airlines are returning to normal schedules. You are still encouraged to check with your airline regarding flight status prior to heading to RDU.
- Air Canada: Normal schedule will resume after 10 a.m.
- Alaska: Normal schedule for today
- American: Some cancelations throughout the day
- Delta: Full schedule planned
- Frontier: Flights beginning late afternoon
- JetBlue: Full schedule planned
- Southwest: Ticket Counter opening at 11 a.m. with flights beginning early afternoon
- United: First departure late morning, full schedule for remainder of today
- For information on specific flights, please contact your airline or check our flight status page.
- Airlines make the decision to delay or cancel flights, the airport does not.
- Please check with your airline on flight status before coming to the airport.
- Raleigh-Durham International Airport is not a shelter. Visit Ready NC, Ready Wake or Durham County Emergency Management for storm assistance and planning.
