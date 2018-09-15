CLOSE
Wondering About Flights In And Out Of RDU? Here’s The Latest

TSA Introduces Pre-Screening Pilot Program For Some Passenger Groups

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Here are the latest updates from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The airport is open and operational and airlines are returning to normal schedules. You are still encouraged to check with your airline regarding flight status prior to heading to RDU.

  • Air Canada: Normal schedule will resume after 10 a.m.
  • Alaska: Normal schedule for today
  • American: Some cancelations throughout the day
  • Delta: Full schedule planned
  • Frontier:  Flights beginning late afternoon
  • JetBlue: Full schedule planned
  • Southwest: Ticket Counter opening at 11 a.m. with flights beginning early afternoon
  • United: First departure late morning, full schedule for remainder of today
