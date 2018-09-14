Inside Her Story: The Woman Who Was Arrested In An Alabama Waffle House Says, ‘Black Girls Are Going To Change The World’

TJMS
| 09.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In April a video of two police officers wrestling a black woman to the floor of an Alabama Waffle House went viral. The woman’s bare breasts were exposed and she says that the whole incident started when she asked for plastic silverware.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Chikesia Clemons, who was slammed to the ground by two Alabama police officers, and found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Clemons says that police were called “two minutes” before anything transpired, leaving her to believe that she and her friend were “set up.” According to her, when police arrived no questions were asked, the first thing an officer did was grab her and slam her into a chair.

According to police Clemons was was drunk and escalated the situation. But, Clemons says that she had not been drinking.

When asked if the police officers were punished she said, “nothing happened to them.” Adding that, “they actually investigated themselves,” and decided what they did was right.

After the video went viral Clemons says she was harassed and threatened so much that she had to move out of the state. But she hasn’t let the incident stop or slow her down; she has spoken on several panels and may even run for office one day.

“Black girls are going to change the world one day,” she said.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Inside Her Story: The Woman Who Was Arrested In An Alabama Waffle House Says, ‘Black Girls Are Going To Change The World’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 13 hours ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 21 hours ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 23 hours ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott’s Funky White Sister Makes It To…
 1 day ago
09.13.18
Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About White Boy Rick,…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
09.13.18
Say What? Michael B. Jordan Could Play Superman,…
 2 days ago
09.13.18
Drake And Cardi B Lead American Music Award…
 2 days ago
09.13.18
This 45-Year-Old Man, Born Without A Penis, Finally…
 2 days ago
09.12.18
Candis Welch Went From Being Bullied For Spinal…
 3 days ago
09.12.18
How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack
 3 days ago
09.12.18
Array
New Music : Peabo Bryson – Love Like…
 4 days ago
09.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close