Inside Her Story: The Woman Who Was Arrested In An Alabama Waffle House Says, ‘Black Girls Are Going To Change The World’

In April a video of two police officers wrestling a black woman to the floor of an Alabama Waffle House went viral. The woman’s bare breasts were exposed and she says that the whole incident started when she asked for plastic silverware.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Chikesia Clemons, who was slammed to the ground by two Alabama police officers, and found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Clemons says that police were called “two minutes” before anything transpired, leaving her to believe that she and her friend were “set up.” According to her, when police arrived no questions were asked, the first thing an officer did was grab her and slam her into a chair.

According to police Clemons was was drunk and escalated the situation. But, Clemons says that she had not been drinking.

When asked if the police officers were punished she said, “nothing happened to them.” Adding that, “they actually investigated themselves,” and decided what they did was right.

After the video went viral Clemons says she was harassed and threatened so much that she had to move out of the state. But she hasn’t let the incident stop or slow her down; she has spoken on several panels and may even run for office one day.

“Black girls are going to change the world one day,” she said.

