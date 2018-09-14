Chingo Bling Is The Alter Ego That Took Over!

Comedian and rapper Chingo Bling’s name is just as creative as he is. He dropped by the Red Velvet Cake Studios and told us how Chingo Bling came to be.

Chingo Bling started as one of his alter egos when he did college radio. Bling was the host’s cousin who wanted to be a rapper and came on the show to promote his music. People started to request Chingo Bling and it just took off from there.

At one point he had a taco truck that he used as his billboard, it said “they can’t deport us all” on the side. Sometimes he’d show up and someone had crossed out the T so it read “they can deport us all” or they’d write “we can try” under it. But he laughed it off and didn’t let it stop him!

You can see Chingo Bling this weekend in Arlington, Texas or check his website to see when he’ll be in your area.

