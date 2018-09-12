There are a total of eight storms brewing right now and one, hurricane Florence, is headed straight for the Carolinas. It is forecasted to be a category 5 when it makes landfall. This is going to be a big storm and Tom urges everyone to get out!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Top Of The Morning: If You’re In The Carolinas Please Leave! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours