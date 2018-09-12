Top Of The Morning: If You’re In The Carolinas Please Leave!

TJMS
| 09.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

There are a total of eight storms brewing right now and one, hurricane Florence, is headed straight for the Carolinas. It is forecasted to be a category 5 when it makes landfall. This is going to be a big storm and Tom urges everyone to get out!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Top Of The Morning: If You’re In The Carolinas Please Leave! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This 45-Year-Old Man, Born Without A Penis, Finally…
 2 hours ago
09.12.18
Candis Welch Went From Being Bullied For Spinal…
 20 hours ago
09.12.18
How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack
 20 hours ago
09.12.18
Array
New Music : Peabo Bryson – Love Like…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
Microphone and stand in the spotlight
Miss New York May Have Won The Pageant,…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
5 Things You Need To Know When Preparing…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 4 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 4 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 4 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting…
 5 days ago
09.09.18
Safaree’s New Song “BDE (Let Me Touch)” Is…
 5 days ago
09.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close