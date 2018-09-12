There are a total of eight storms brewing right now and one, hurricane Florence, is headed straight for the Carolinas. It is forecasted to be a category 5 when it makes landfall. This is going to be a big storm and Tom urges everyone to get out!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Top Of The Morning: If You’re In The Carolinas Please Leave! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: