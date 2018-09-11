Kelis Sets The Record Straight While Clapping Back At Nas

Last week on Instagram, Nas shared in a 7 page essay all about the custody battle between himself and ex wife Kelis.
He wrote: “The Price i Pay To See My Son. And apologies in advance for the typos as I am speaking from the heart as a man who has had enough. Today I got a call from essence about my ex wife doing another sad fictitious story. Nothing surprises me anymore, including this. This is what your life has come to sis?”
“Exploiting some people’s Real struggle and pain…just to get at me….to get attention ? Fame? Another fight against men? We are a human family and we should be better examples for our son. Why is there even a issue for me to have time with my son. A son needs his father. So many absentee fathers out here and here i am being attacked by your accusations simply because i got us in court to help fix this the custody matter?”
“Why did i have to take you to court to see our son? Why when i win the joint custody ( which is a win for both of us and our son, it helps us with both our schedules) why do you feel that’s an attack on you? Is it control ?,” he continued. “Why do you need to have control over my life? because we’re not together? Then why? Is this being rewarded and praised by people who are being taken advantage of by you and your lies?”
Kelis found time to clap back.
“My child is beautiful and safe and very loved,” Kelis wrote, seemingly in response to her former flame’s claims. “The fight is not about [their son Knight] in actuality. It’s just being made to look like it is… what’s done in the dark will always come to light, but thanks babe.”
