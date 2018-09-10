Miss New York May Have Won The Pageant, But Miss Michigan Is The Real M.V.P.

Continue reading Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum Wins Democratic Primary For Florida Governor

Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum Wins Democratic Primary For Florida Governor

Everyone doubted mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum. He was the only candidate who wasn’t a millionaire. He was number 4 in the polls only 2 weeks ago. He was believed to be a long shot. Now, the HBCU grad won the Democratic primary for governor of Florida. In his powerful acceptance speech, he said, “I am overwhelmed. There were just a few people who said that this moment would not be possible. And then there were a few more who believed that this thing was possible.” Watch a clip below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1034617337243041792 Gillum is the first African American to win the Democratic primary for governor of Florida and if he wins in November, he will join Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Ben Jealous in Maryland, who we are also rooting for in November to be governors of their state. Twitter is obviously exploding with joy. See the reactions below.