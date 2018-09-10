CLOSE
National
Home > National

Wow…Cartoonist Portrays Serena Williams As Angry Beast, Her Opponent As White And Blonde

11 reads
Leave a comment
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON

Source: LEON NEAL / Getty

This cartoon is racist, disgusting and ugly. In addition to dehumanizing Serena Williams, cartoonist Mark Knight shows her as an angry, Black hulk of a creature. Further, he portrays her opponent Naomi Osaka as a blonde, White woman. In reality, she is Hatian and Japanese.

 

 

 

Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian Day Parade

12 photos Launch gallery

Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian Day Parade

Continue reading Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian Day Parade

Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian Day Parade

Every Labor Day since 1969, people have flood the streets of the Brooklyn area of Crown Heights to celebrate West Indian culture. Although the parade originally has its roots in Harlem back in the 1940s, when the permit for the parade in Harlem was revoked in 1964, the festival was moved to Brooklyn on the Easter Parkway. Check out some of the most beautiful images from this year’s West Indian Day parade.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

cartoon , Naomi Osaka , Serena Williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Microphone and stand in the spotlight
Miss New York May Have Won The Pageant,…
 1 hour ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 12 hours ago
09.10.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 14 hours ago
09.10.18
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting…
 3 days ago
09.09.18
Safaree’s New Song “BDE (Let Me Touch)” Is…
 3 days ago
09.09.18
#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
Mark Steele Gets Confronted By His Better Half…
 3 days ago
09.09.18
NYFWNOIR: Model Myoir Granger Discusses The Importance Of…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
4th Annual Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert - Inside
WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive…
 3 days ago
09.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close