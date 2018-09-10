Wow…Cartoonist Portrays Serena Williams As Angry Beast, Her Opponent As White And Blonde

11 reads Leave a comment
This cartoon is racist, disgusting and ugly. In addition to dehumanizing Serena Williams, cartoonist Mark Knight shows her as an angry, Black hulk of a creature. Further, he portrays her opponent Naomi Osaka as a blonde, White woman. In reality, she is Hatian and Japanese.
Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian Day Parade
Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian Day Parade
12. Cynthia Nixon and Jumaane Williams12 of 12
