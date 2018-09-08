CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Does Your Child Like To Run? Sign Them Up For Raleigh Rockets Cross Country!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Woman standing on athletic track holding a discus

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Is your child Interested in running? The Raleigh Rockets Cross Country program will be offered at Dix Park this Fall! This program is for children ages 7-12 as of December 31, 2018. We will introduce young athletes to age-appropriate long distance running and endurance development. Participants will have weekly practice sessions at Dix Park starting in September. In October, the young athletes will have the opportunity to compete in weekly meets at Dix Park delivered by the Sir Walter Running Club in partnership with City of Raleigh Parks Recreation and Cultural Resource Department. The Raleigh Rockets Cross Country Program was developed to introduce young athletes to this sport rich in tradition and history. These athletes will combine technical development and fundamental techniques with safety and a major focus on fun! To register, visit your local community center.

For more information, contact

 

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj's New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj's New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

Continue reading 21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj’s New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj's New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Cross Country , kids , raleigh , Raleigh Rockets

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 47 mins ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 3 hours ago
09.08.18
#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet…
 1 day ago
09.07.18
NYFWNOIR: Model Myoir Granger Discusses The Importance Of…
 1 day ago
09.07.18
Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On…
 1 day ago
09.07.18
4th Annual Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert - Inside
WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive…
 1 day ago
09.07.18
AFROPUNK Editor Resigns For This (Not-So) Shocking Reason
 1 day ago
09.07.18
QUIZ: Which Millennial Milf Muva Are You?
 1 day ago
09.07.18
STD’s Are On The Rise So Here Are…
 2 days ago
09.07.18
Everything We Learned From Part Two Of ‘The…
 2 days ago
09.07.18
Watch: Eddie Huang Returns To ‘Hot Ones’ For…
 2 days ago
09.07.18
Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Tisha-Campbell Martin Claims Hubby Can Afford Spousal Support…
 2 days ago
09.06.18
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 3 days ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 3 days ago
09.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close