Does Your Child Like To Run? Sign Them Up For Raleigh Rockets Cross Country!

Is your child Interested in running? The Raleigh Rockets Cross Country program will be offered at Dix Park this Fall! This program is for children ages 7-12 as of December 31, 2018. We will introduce young athletes to age-appropriate long distance running and endurance development. Participants will have weekly practice sessions at Dix Park starting in September. In October, the young athletes will have the opportunity to compete in weekly meets at Dix Park delivered by the Sir Walter Running Club in partnership with City of Raleigh Parks Recreation and Cultural Resource Department. The Raleigh Rockets Cross Country Program was developed to introduce young athletes to this sport rich in tradition and history. These athletes will combine technical development and fundamental techniques with safety and a major focus on fun! To register, visit your local community center.

Is your child Interested in running? The Raleigh Rockets Cross Country program will be offered at Dix Park this Fall! https://t.co/KrZFqk0Wtj pic.twitter.com/RDASDhNnFQ — Raleigh Parks (@raleighparks) September 8, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark