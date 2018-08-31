CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (6-Hour-Event)

92 reads
Leave a comment
Aretha Franklin - Our Queen of Soul

Source: Anya Alexander / creative services

Aretha Franklin’s Funeral service will begin at 9am ET in Detroit, and will be a 6 hour long service with performances and speeches from some of the most influential people in the world.

Aretha Franklin

Source: Gaby Latacela / iOne Digital

Watch the entire service live here 9am ET:

ALSO CHECK OUTHere is The Full Program For Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Service On Friday, Aug. 31

queen aretha franklin death

Source: queen aretha franklin death / CS

ALSO CHECK OUTHere is The Full Program For Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Service On Friday, Aug. 31

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

16 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Continue reading Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Sadly, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has passed away, leaving the world to begin mourning the loss of a national treasure. With a career that began in the late 1950s, she earned 18 Grammy Awards, 112 charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 75 million albums sold. Aretha broke down barriers and defined soul music for generations. Take a look at some of the major milestones she achieved during her dynamic career.

aretha , aretha franklin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - Our Queen of Soul
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (6-Hour-Event)
 2 hours ago
08.31.18
Aretha Franklin...
Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Program Is Epic
 5 hours ago
08.31.18
12 items
12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t…
 23 hours ago
08.30.18
11 items
11 Hunky Pics Of Maino Looking Like A…
 1 day ago
08.30.18
15 items
Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha…
 2 days ago
08.29.18
21 items
21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki…
 2 days ago
08.29.18
American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration! - Taping Day 2
Most Memorable Moment: Watching The Jackson 5 Perform…
 2 days ago
08.29.18
'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
Take Our Music Test To Win $250 Cash…
 2 days ago
08.29.18
20 itemsmichael jackson thriller cover
Remembering Michael Jackson: Happy 60th Birthday Michael Jackson
 2 days ago
08.29.18
Can We Talk About Issa Rae’s Sex Scene…
 4 days ago
08.28.18
7 items
Back to School Festival 2018
 4 days ago
08.27.18
12 items
Best Memes From the ‘Power’ Episode Kanan Died
 4 days ago
08.27.18
michael jackson thriller cover
Your Favorite Michael Jackson Songs
 4 days ago
08.27.18
#Represent Houston: Donate To Help Those Still Affected…
 4 days ago
08.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close