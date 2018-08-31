WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (6-Hour-Event)

92 reads Leave a comment
Aretha Franklin’s Funeral service will begin at 9am ET in Detroit, and will be a 6 hour long service with performances and speeches from some of the most influential people in the world.
Watch the entire service live here 9am ET:
ALSO CHECK OUT: Here is The Full Program For Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Service On Friday, Aug. 31
ALSO CHECK OUT: Here is The Full Program For Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Service On Friday, Aug. 31
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul
16 photos Launch gallery
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul
1. 1942Source:Getty 1 of 16
2. 19562 of 16
3. 19673 of 16
4. 19684 of 16
5. 19725 of 16
6. 19776 of 16
7. 19797 of 16
8. 19878 of 16
9. 19939 of 16
10. 199410 of 16
11. 199811 of 16
12. 2005Source:Getty 12 of 16
13. 200913 of 16
14. 201414 of 16
15. 201715 of 16
16. 2018Source:Getty 16 of 16
comments – add yours