Roland Martin Says Andrew Gillum 'Knocked Out' The Competition

08.29.18
Roland Martin says “don’t call it an upset,” the competition got “knocked out” last night when Andrew Gillum won the democratic nomination for governor of Florida.

As expected, Andrew Gillum is “above the clouds right now,” but says he’s “quickly coming down because we have an election to win in November.”

Gillum started out trailing behind other candidates and no one projected to win. He spent the least amount of money, and knows that he was not the front runner. All he has to say about the victory is, “but God.” He prayed and prayed and his prayers were answered.

From now until the November 6 election, Gillum will “be all over television, all over radio, and all over doorsteps.”

