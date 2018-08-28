Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: “Who Are You To Say I Didn’t Do Enough?”

Let us rewind on the whole Lauryn Hill vs. Robert Glasper saga, shall we?

Glasper came on the Madd Hatta Morning Show and decided to tell Hatta and company about his experiences in the industry. Of course, the biggest name from this? Lauryn Hill. Glasper told Hatta about Hill, “She likes to take credit so she can become this super person. If you’re a super person, and you’re that talented, do it. You feel me? She couldn’t tune her guitar in rehearsal. You haven’t done enough to be the way you are. You just have not. The one thing you did that was great, you didn’t do.”

Well, Lauryn has finally responded.

In a lengthy post on Medium, Hill wrote, “Who are you to say I didn’t do enough? Most people are probably just hearing your name for the first time because you dropped MINE in an interview, controversially. Taking nothing away from your talent, but this is a fact. Show me an artist working now who hasn’t been directly influenced by the work I put in, and I’ll show you an artist who’s been influenced by an artist who was directly influenced by the work that I put in. I was and continue to be a door opener, even if the blind don’t see it, and the prideful are too proud to admit it. I lived this, you watched this and heard about it.”

She continued on the rumor that she refuses to let people look her in the eye, “I never told anyone not to look me in the eye, that may have been something someone said assuming what I wanted. However, I would understand why an artist would say that. It’s about reaching a level of vulnerability while making or playing your art, and not wanting to worry about being examined while you’re in that process.”

On playing her songs differently live

“I remix my songs live because I haven’t released an album in several years. There’s a ton of backstory as to why, but there’s no way I could continue to play the same songs over and over as long as I’ve been performing them without some variation and exploration. I’m not a robot. If I’d had additional music out, perhaps I would have kept them as they were. I didn’t, so I revise and rearrange them according to what I’m feeling in that moment. This way, my performances are heartfelt and authentic, not me just going through the motions. I can’t imagine why that would be a foreign concept to anyone who appreciates jazz.”

On her tardiness for shows:

“Me being late to shows isn’t because I don’t respect my fans or their time, but the contrary, It can be argued that I care too much, and insist on things being right. I like to switch my show up regularly, change arrangements, add new songs, etc. This often leads to long sound checks, which leads to doors opening late, which leads to the show getting a late start. This element of perfectionism is about wanting the audience to experience the very best and most authentic musical experience they can from what I do.”

The entire post can be read here.

