CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Remember When Kobe Bryant Was On A Destiny’s Child Track?

Kobe Bryant and Beyonce on a track?! It Happened

3 reads
Leave a comment

In honor of Kobe Bryant turning 40, a lot of people have paid tribute to the self-proclaimed Black Mamba by bringing up scoring highlights. Or recalling his five NBA titles and dropping 60 points (on 50 shots) in his final game. But — we also have to recall one interesting point in Kobe’s career.

RELATED: Oscar Winner Kobe Bryant Denied Entry Into Film Academy

RELATED: Watch: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Hart, And Bill Nye Team Up To Save the World In New Nike Ad

The time he was a rapper.

You see, back in 1999, Kobe found himself guesting on a few tracks, most notably Brian McKnight‘s “Hold Me” with all of the Jay-Z rap hands to match.

But probably the most surprising Kobe feature of all landed on a remix of Destiny Child‘s “Say My Name” from The Writings On The Wall. Yes, Destiny’s Chid’s highest selling album technically has a Kobe feature. And yes, you have to hear it.

Kobe was living with raps such as:

Come on now your trust is foul

Checking messages now

How old are we now?

Probably hate me now like Nastradamus

Cause I’m just keeping it real wit you honest

My silence forgive I was stressing then

I was shopping with my ex for lingerie

For my newfound love, that would be you

No shame in your name, I’ll say what I want to

Well, it WAS 1999 so all of these bars make total sense — except shopping with your ex for lingerie. Why would you do that Kobe?? Listen to the track for yourself.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Remember When Kobe Bryant Was On A Destiny’s Child Track? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Bossip On WeTV’ Jumps In Their Time Machine…
 20 hours ago
08.24.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 1 day ago
08.23.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Stevie Wonder Reveals His Last Words To Aretha…
 1 day ago
08.23.18
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef…
 3 days ago
08.22.18
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 3 days ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 4 days ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 4 days ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 4 days ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 4 days ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close