Top Of The Morning: Sherri’s Good Deed Didn’t Go As Planned

| 08.23.18
Sherri, being the nice person that she is, decided to feed a homeless man who she saw outside of the grocery store. She got the man a bottle of water, an ice cream bar, and a bag of M&M’s. But when she walked out of the store he was gone & she was left with the sugary snacks. While her heart was in the right place, we can’t help but wonder why she didn’t just get the man a sandwich.

