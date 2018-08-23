Sherri, being the nice person that she is, decided to feed a homeless man who she saw outside of the grocery store. She got the man a bottle of water, an ice cream bar, and a bag of M&M’s. But when she walked out of the store he was gone & she was left with the sugary snacks. While her heart was in the right place, we can’t help but wonder why she didn’t just get the man a sandwich.

Top Of The Morning: Sherri’s Good Deed Didn’t Go As Planned was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

