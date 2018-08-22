CLOSE
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin Seemed To Come Off So Terribly

We told you earlier that people were NOT happy with Madonna’s “tribute” to Aretha Franklin at the VMAs on Monday night.

Now, the Material Girl is explaining what happened.

 

Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! 🌈💕🎉. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes

LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

Social media was on fire after news broke the Michael Cohen has surrendered to the FBI. Donald Trump‘s former fixer and attorney reportedly pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and multiple counts of bank and tax fraud. No word on what the reported plea deal entailed, but it may keep him out of jail. Social media was loving every minute of Cohen’s fall from Trump Tower. Check out the most hilarious (and Blackest!) reactions.

 

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

aretha franklin , Madonna , VMAs

