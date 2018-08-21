Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin At The VMAs

Last night, Madonna paid tribute to the Queen of Soul. But fans were left scratching their heads because it seemed that Madonna’s tribute was all about Madonna.

Fans called out Madonna for making the Aretha Franklin tribute at the VMAs all about Madonna pic.twitter.com/yuj7g7sJaB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018

People had some definite feelings about the “tribute.”

Madonna did the tribute speech for Aretha Franklin. Madonna did the tribute performance for Prince. Madonna did the tribute speech for Michael Jackson…why? Who keeps thinking its a good idea to hire Madonna to eulogize Black artists who have passed away? — LEFT⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) August 21, 2018

Aretha watching Madonna’s tribute to her from heaven …. pic.twitter.com/fuMkCCf1AT — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 21, 2018

Madonna really gentrified an entire tribute to Aretha with more anecdotes than a Presidential candidate. You gotta be kidding me… #VMAs — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) August 21, 2018

Me: It's weird that #Madonna is doing a tribute to Aretha Franklin, but what's the worst that could happen? Madonna: pic.twitter.com/DvfueYKgCu — Brittany Stephanis (@bmstephanis) August 21, 2018

For the record, I LOVE Madonna. I’m a huge fan. She just shouldn’t be anywhere near Aretha. She shouldn’t be Aretha adjacent. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 21, 2018

"If it wasn't for Aretha, we wouldn't have Madonna"- Madonna — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 21, 2018

Did Madonna just make Aretha’s death about her?! WHERE is Kanye when you need him?! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/3DcDrtPHIb — The Root (@TheRoot) August 21, 2018

Madonna REALLY went out there in her best cultural appropriation outfit to talk about Queen Aretha Franklin? IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!?!? #VMAS pic.twitter.com/07tA07UoAd — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) August 21, 2018

MTV: We'd like you to give a tribute to Aretha Franklin Madonna: Great, so this is how I got my career started… MTV: No, no, a tribute to Aretha Madonna: So I said "bitch, I'm Madonna" MTV: This isn't about you madge Madonna: Look at my African jewelry #VMAs — lgreene91 (@lgreene91) August 21, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark