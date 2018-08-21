CLOSE
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin At The VMAs

56th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Last night, Madonna paid tribute to the Queen of Soul. But fans were left scratching their heads because it seemed that Madonna’s tribute was all about Madonna.

 

People had some definite feelings about the “tribute.”

 

Sadly, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has passed away, leaving the world to begin mourning the loss of a national treasure. With a career that began in the late 1950s, she earned 18 Grammy Awards, 112 charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 75 million albums sold. Aretha broke down barriers and defined soul music for generations. Take a look at some of the major milestones she achieved during her dynamic career.

 

