Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin At The VMAs

5 reads Leave a comment
Last night, Madonna paid tribute to the Queen of Soul. But fans were left scratching their heads because it seemed that Madonna’s tribute was all about Madonna.
People had some definite feelings about the “tribute.”
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul
16 photos Launch gallery
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul
1. 1942Source:Getty 1 of 16
2. 19562 of 16
3. 19673 of 16
4. 19684 of 16
5. 19725 of 16
6. 19776 of 16
7. 19797 of 16
8. 19878 of 16
9. 19939 of 16
10. 199410 of 16
11. 199811 of 16
12. 2005Source:Getty 12 of 16
13. 200913 of 16
14. 201414 of 16
15. 201715 of 16
16. 2018Source:Getty 16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours