Listen Live
Close
Sports

The Fumble: SGA's Foul-Baiting, NY Giants Get Political, & More

The Fumble: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Foul-Baiting Problem, NY Giants Get Political, & More

Debating the biggest news in sports culture from the week.

Published on May 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns - Game Three
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

The New York Knicks completely whooped the Cleveland Cavaliers to represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals, so everyone’s been laser-focused on the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Victor Wembanyama has been praised, while his counterpart, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has been ripped for flopping and fighting allegations of living at the free-throw line. 

The Fumble co-hosts, Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai, aren’t supporting the Thunder’s style of play but are blaming the officiating.

“It’s frustrating,” Rodney begins. “And I don’t understand how the officials continue to be baited into these calls. I also don’t understand how, on the flip side, they don’t see the way the Thunder have been handling Wemby. Or that one game, Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed Stephon Castle by the hair. Those kinds of plays aren’t seen, but SGA can hurl his body five feet from his normal shot rotation, and it’ll be a defensive foul. It’s nasty.”

President Trump’s election has increased the divisiveness in sports 10 fold and it was on display when New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced him at a rally.

The outrage was swift, even from within the team, after linebacker Abdul Carter was so surprised by the endorsement that he thought it was AI.

They’ve since come to an understanding, but it led Rodney to wonder how it affects the locker room camaraderie, and the importance of supporters explaining themselves.”

“There’s no way that you think you’re going to be a part of a moment as big as introducing the president in New York City and not have dialogue about it,” said Rodney. “And based on where we are as a country, people are going to have questions about that. What part of Donald Trump’s policies and politics are you in alignment with?”

SEE ALSO

The Fumble: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Foul-Baiting Problem, NY Giants Get Political, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

The Fumble: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Foul-Baiting Problem, NY Giants Get Political, & More

Comments
11 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

OnlyFans Models Go Viral For Cheering On San Antonio Spurs, Thirsty Creeps Pop Out

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Viral Fight Breaks Out During A Virginia High School Graduation

Comments
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

The Playlist: Songs For When You’re Ready To Tell Her How You Feel

Comments
22 Items
Football  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Jaxson Dart Speaks With Teammates Following Donald Trump Intro, Social Media Still Reacting

Comments
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
Television  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Reboot Sets Familiar Premiere Date

Comments
Man holding handgun pistol
Local  |  Karen Clark

Durham Hosting Gun Lock Giveaway

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Terry Rozier Accused Of Taking $100K Bribe To Leave NBA Game Early

Comments
3 Items
Culture  |  Shannon Dawson

25 Graduation Gift Ideas For Black Women That Go Beyond The Cap & Gown

Comments
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Coco Gauff’s Most Elite Moments

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close