End of Watch: 4 Officers Killed in Charlotte Shooting

Published on April 30, 2024

Multiple officers shot in Charlotte

Source: Anadolu / Getty

On Monday (April 29), the US Marshalls Task Force was serving an arrest warrant on Galway Drive in east Charlotte when the suspect began shooting. Eight officers were shot, and four died in the shootout. The suspect, Terry Clark Hughes, Jr., 39, was shot and killed. He was wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon in Lincoln County.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings confirmed that Joshua Eyer was the Charlotte police officer killed. The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction (NCDAC) confirmed that Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott were two of the U.S. Marshals task force officers who were killed. The other officer killed was with the US Marshals and has not been identified.

Joshua Eyer

Eyer worked with the CMPD’s North Tryon Division for six years. He graduated from the CMPD’s 178th Recruit Class in April 2018.

Eyer is survived by his wife and their three-year-old kid.

Alden Elliott

Elliott spent 14 years with the NCDAC. He joined the NCDAC Special Operations and Intelligence Unit in 2016 after previously working as a parole officer.

Elliott is survived by his wife and a child.

Sam Poloche

Poloche spent 14 years at the NCDAC. He joined the NCDAC’s Special Operations and Intelligence Unit in 2013. Poloche and Elliott were full-time members of the United States Marshals’ Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Poloche was survived by his wife and two children.

