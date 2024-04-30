Listen Live
News

Chicago Court Rejects R. Kelly’s Appeal Over 20-Year Sentence

Leaving his 2045 release date intact.

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly’s hopes of a lighter sentence are just hopes now. A Chicago court has dismissed his appeal to review his 20-year sentence.

 

AP News is reporting that the disgraced singer did not receive favorable news regarding his legal woes. Back in February his legal team appealed his original sentence citing that the federal child pornography and child enticement charges were filed after the statue of limitations had expired. Additionally, they claimed that the charges tied to one accuser should have been separated due to there being alleged video evidence. Last week a three judge committee ruled against the self proclaimed “King of R&B” stating the sentencing was indeed just.

“An even-handed jury found Kelly guilty, acquitting him on several charges even after viewing those abhorrent tapes. No statute of limitations saves him, and the resulting sentence was procedurally proper and – especially under these appalling circumstances- substantively fair” the court document read. In September 2022 the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was found guilty on six counts of child pornography and child enticement. In an exclusive statement to Forbes Magazine his lawyer hinted at appealing at the federal court level saying “we are disappointed in the ruling but our fight is far from over.”

R. Kelly is currently serving his time at a medium security prison located in Butner, North Carolina. He is slated for release on Dec. 21, 2045.

Chicago Court Rejects R. Kelly’s Appeal Over 20-Year Sentence  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

Chicago denied appeal R Kelly

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Toni Braxton Says She Is Looking Forward To Dating Again

News

End of Watch: 4 Officers Killed in Charlotte Shooting

Demonstration against participation of Israeli athletes in 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
Local

30 Pro-Palestinian Protesters Detained On UNC-Chapel Hill Campus

Vanessa Williams - Single Promo 14 items
Entertainment

Vanessa Williams Preps First Album in 15 Years With New Single, “Legs (Keep Dancing)”

Entertainment

Phaedra Parks Speaks On Life Following Her Divorce: ‘I’m Really That Girl’

Entertainment

Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals She’s Pregnant After Exiting RHOP

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close