TJMS
Home > TJMS

Lester Holt Belts Out ‘Lovely Day’ in NYC BBQ Joint [Video]

4 reads
Leave a comment

 

NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt, does more with his voice than read the news, he sings too!

Holt usually moonlights as a bass player for his band, Lester Holt + The Rough Cuts, but when they performed Sunday night at Hill Country BBQ in New York City, he sang.

The band made their national TV debut back in June when they performed Jane by Jefferson Starship on TODAY. The band is made up entirely of news journalists.

Did he kill it or should he stick to the bass?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Lester Holt Belts Out ‘Lovely Day’ in NYC BBQ Joint [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 7 hours ago
08.20.18
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why
 1 day ago
08.19.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made…
 3 days ago
08.19.18
Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters…
 4 days ago
08.17.18
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 4 days ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 4 days ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin In Concert
We Remember Aretha Franklin With Some Of Her…
 4 days ago
08.16.18
Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War…
 5 days ago
08.16.18
The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The…
 5 days ago
08.16.18
13 items
#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018
Behind The Vogue Cover Shoot: Beyonce, Twins, Curtis…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) - Arrivals
Bruno Mars Is Going On Tour And FINALLY…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 6 days ago
08.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close