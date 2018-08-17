Doctor Arrested In Airport Screams “You’re Treating Me Like A *Bleeping* Black Person”

In today’s episode of “Yes, That Really Happened,” a 59-year-old doctor was arrested at the Orlando aiport. According to reports, Jeffrey Epstein was exhibiting concerning behavior and was told that he wasn’t going to be allowed on his American Airlines flight.

He got pretty upset about that.

As you can see in the video, things escalated and police officers moved in to arrest Epstein. That’s when he began to yell various things including, “You’re treating me like a *bleeping* Black person!”

"They are treating me like a (expletive) black person." Doctor arrested at OIA tells us why he did it: https://t.co/747uG93w0s pic.twitter.com/BygGbJQcy7 — WESH 2 News (@WESH) August 16, 2018

