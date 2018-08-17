CLOSE
Doctor Arrested In Airport Screams “You’re Treating Me Like A *Bleeping* Black Person”

In today’s episode of “Yes, That Really Happened,” a 59-year-old doctor was arrested at the Orlando aiport. According to reports, Jeffrey Epstein was exhibiting concerning behavior and was told that he wasn’t going to be allowed on his American Airlines flight.

He got pretty upset about that.

As you can see in the video, things escalated and police officers moved in to arrest Epstein. That’s when he began to yell various things including, “You’re treating me like a *bleeping* Black person!”

 

 

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

16 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Continue reading Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Sadly, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has passed away, leaving the world to begin mourning the loss of a national treasure. With a career that began in the late 1950s, she earned 18 Grammy Awards, 112 charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 75 million albums sold. Aretha broke down barriers and defined soul music for generations. Take a look at some of the major milestones she achieved during her dynamic career.

 

