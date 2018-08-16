CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Trifling Fox News Thinks Patti LaBelle Is Aretha Franklin

Deplorable.

31 reads
Leave a comment

The world has been honoring the iconic legacy of Aretha Franklin, but leave it to Fox News to screw it up.

See Also: Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

The Queen of Soul died at the age of 76 on Thursday morning after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. Every network on the planet has been covering her death, but Fox News posted a photo of Patti LaBelle instead. See the photo below with Patti LaBelle in the corner:

There is absolutely no excuse for this. Even if Fox doesn’t have a Black or brown person working at their propaganda network, which is likely, Aretha was easily the most recognizable person in the world, on Thursday at least. She sang for at the inaugurations for presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. President George W. Bush gave her the Medal of Freedom in 2005.

However, for all we know, this could be intentional. Every day, Fox News seems to intentionally spread racism, so it wouldn’t be a shock if they tried to disrespect the Queen of Soul.

Fox did issue a soulless apology.

“We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” a statement said. “Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”

Just like Fox to make a BS excuse.

Click here for the photo of Patti LaBelle to see Aretha is nowhere in the photo.

Twitter, of course, was outraged.

Again, just trifling.

SEE ALSO:

More Than Music: Aretha ‘Natural Woman’ Franklin Was A Civil Rights Hero, Too

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

Trifling Fox News Thinks Patti LaBelle Is Aretha Franklin was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made…
 4 hours ago
08.17.18
Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters…
 23 hours ago
08.17.18
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 1 day ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 1 day ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin In Concert
We Remember Aretha Franklin With Some Of Her…
 1 day ago
08.16.18
Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War…
 2 days ago
08.16.18
The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The…
 2 days ago
08.16.18
13 items
#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018
Behind The Vogue Cover Shoot: Beyonce, Twins, Curtis…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) - Arrivals
Bruno Mars Is Going On Tour And FINALLY…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 3 days ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A…
 3 days ago
08.15.18
Here’s What We Found Out On Set Of…
 3 days ago
08.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close