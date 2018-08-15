Time’s Up Just Made A Major Move On Their Grind To Fight Sexual Harassment

The Time’s Up movement has been making strides toward fighting sexual harassment since beginning work in January. A division of the Hollywood women-backed initiative, the Time’s UP Legal Defense Fund, announced $750,000 in grant awards for nonprofits who are providing services for low-income workers who have been sexually harassed and faced retaliation in their workplaces.

RELATED: Fight The Power: Shonda Rhimes Leads Hollywood Women Against Sex Assault

The grants, given in amounts from $35,000 to $50,000, were awarded to several community service and advocacy organizations that work for women’s rights. Time’s UP LDF received more than 120 applications to help fund public engagement projects that included resources for domestic, retail, hotel and restaurant workers.

Today, we’re excited to award $750,000 in grants to support 18 nonprofit organizations across the country serving low-wage workers who have experienced sexual harassment and related retaliation in the workplace. — TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund (@TIMESUPLDF) August 14, 2018

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, the National Domestic Worker’s Alliance and the Florida-based Voces Unidas, an organization serving low-wage immigrant women in South Florida, received grants, Mic reported. The Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, a southwest Texas provider for law services, also received an award.

Awardees were selected based on organizations’ community ties, planned outreach to low-wage workers in target populations, and a demonstrated commitment to advocacy on behalf of workers’ rights. — TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund (@TIMESUPLDF) August 14, 2018

…as well as domestic workers, farmworkers, retail workers, restaurant workers, hotel workers, poultry workers and more. We received more than 120 applications for funding. — TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund (@TIMESUPLDF) August 14, 2018

The grants show how important Time’s Up is for sexual harassment survivors. Efforts to address harassment are also necessary for women who are not paid equally to men.

Sexual harassment can affect women’s career choices directly and indirectly—often in ways that perpetuate the systematic underpayment of women, especially African-American women #MeToo #BlackWomensEqualPay — UNITE HERE #1Job (@unitehere) August 7, 2018

There are several prominent women involved in Time’s Up. Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes and Tracee Ellis Ross have thrown their support behind the movement. Fatima Gross Graves, President and CEO at the National Women’s Law Center, is a co-founder of the Time’s UP LDF.

“We’re a bunch of women used to getting stuff done,” Rhimes said, according to The New York Times. “And we’re getting stuff done.”

SEE ALSO:

Soul Music Legend Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly Near Death

Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced To Apologize

Time’s Up Just Made A Major Move On Their Grind To Fight Sexual Harassment was originally published on newsone.com