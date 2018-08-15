CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bruno Mars Is Going On Tour And FINALLY Reveals The Entire Team That Will Be Replacing Cardi B

12 reads
Leave a comment
Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Cardi B might not be joining Bruno Mars on the last leg of his world tour, but he’s put together a great team of replacements!

 

 

2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2

Daniel From 'Insecure' Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T.

10 photos Launch gallery

Daniel From 'Insecure' Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T.

Continue reading Daniel From ‘Insecure’ Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T.

Daniel From 'Insecure' Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Boyz II Men , Bruno Mars , cardi b , charlie wilson , Ciara , Ella Mai

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018
Behind The Vogue Cover Shoot: Beyonce, Twins, Curtis…
 2 hours ago
08.15.18
Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) - Arrivals
Bruno Mars Is Going On Tour And FINALLY…
 3 hours ago
08.15.18
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 5 hours ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 15 hours ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A…
 18 hours ago
08.15.18
Here’s What We Found Out On Set Of…
 1 day ago
08.15.18
Jill Scott
WATCH: Jill Scott’s Son Has Skills
 1 day ago
08.14.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Janet Jackson Teases New Single ‘Made For Now’
 1 day ago
08.14.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Drama Unfolds…
 2 days ago
08.14.18
10 items
Daniel From ‘Insecure’ Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T.
 2 days ago
08.13.18
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EDUCATION
Whew Chile! Omarosa Cut Up On Her ‘Today’…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
10 Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Aretha…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
'100 Streets' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Okay, Idris Elba Is Just Playing With Our…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
9 items
#TeamDaniel: Every Time ‘Insecure’ Actor Y’lan Noel Looked…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close