CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Enjoy A Free Movie Under The Stars In Chapel Hill This Thursday

1 reads
Leave a comment
Catching a family movie

Source: kupicoo / Getty

Summer isn’t over yet! You still have time to enjoy Movies Under The Stars in Chapel Hill this Thursday night. The event is free and so is the popcorn!

This week’s movie is the 2017 version of Beauty and the Beast and it will be shown at 8:30 p.m. on top of the Wallace Parking Deck, 150 East Rosemary Street. Chairs and blankets are welcome. There will be pre-movie activities, including a Disney costume contest, at 7 p.m.

 

10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors

Continue reading 10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors

10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Beauty And The Beast , Chapel Hill , Movies Under Stars

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jill Scott
WATCH: Jill Scott’s Son Has Skills
 4 hours ago
08.14.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Janet Jackson Teases New Single ‘Made For Now’
 5 hours ago
08.14.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Drama Unfolds…
 15 hours ago
08.14.18
10 items
Daniel From ‘Insecure’ Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T.
 20 hours ago
08.13.18
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EDUCATION
Whew Chile! Omarosa Cut Up On Her ‘Today’…
 23 hours ago
08.13.18
'100 Streets' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Okay, Idris Elba Is Just Playing With Our…
 1 day ago
08.13.18
9 items
#TeamDaniel: Every Time ‘Insecure’ Actor Y’lan Noel Looked…
 1 day ago
08.13.18
2014 Festival International de Jazz de Montreal - Day 7
Say A Prayer For Queen Of Soul, Aretha…
 1 day ago
08.13.18
34 items
AFRAM 2018 Photos
 1 day ago
08.13.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Is Still Tryna Act Like…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
‘Power’ Recap: Angie Valdez Has A Little Devil…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Rumors Circulating: Idris Elba The Next 007
 2 days ago
08.12.18
10 items
10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of…
 3 days ago
08.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close