CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jimmy Kimmel Asks Kanye: Why Do You Think Trump Cares About Black People, Or Any People?

30 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel asked Kanye West about his support for Donald Trump. And guess what Kanye said when Kimmel asked why he thinks Trump cares about Black people or anyone else?

 

Remember this moment?

 

 

10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé

Continue reading 10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé

10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé

Meet the phenomenal coin kweens!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Donald Trump , Jimmy Kimmel , Kanye West

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West on Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Kanye: Why Do You Think…
 2 hours ago
08.10.18
TJMS Family Reunion Promo
Don’t Miss The Tom Joyner Family Reunion!
 6 hours ago
08.10.18
Wow: New #GoinInCirclesChallenge Has People Spinning In The…
 18 hours ago
08.10.18
10 Bossip On WeTv Gifs You Can Drop…
 21 hours ago
08.10.18
Jay-Z & Beyonce
Schools In S.C. Close Early For Beyonce &…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Shiggy Posts A Kevin Heart-esque Apology Video After…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Issa Rae’s Fierce Ebony Cover
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
Whitney Houston One Wish
Happy Birthday: 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge
 2 days ago
08.09.18
Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z,…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
So Tessa Thompson’s Wig In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cost…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
A Word: 7 Tweets That Argue More Police…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close