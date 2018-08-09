Arne Dunan Says ‘We Value Our Guns More Than We Value Our Kids’

| 08.09.18
One of the United States’ longest serving Secretaries of Education, Arne Duncan, says that we have a lot of work to do when it comes to our education system.

The United States is falling behind when it comes to education. Duncan says that is because, “we all say we value education, but none of us vote on education.” Have you ever noticed that education doesn’t come up often in presidential debates? It doesn’, “because we don’t vote on it.”

“Education is an investment, not an expense,” we need to elect politicians that will invest in the future of America. Other countries have easily accessible Pre-K and the kids aren’t afraid of school or traumatized by school shootings, because they value their kids.

The sad truth is that as a country it seems like, “we value our guns more than we value our kids.”

Changing this starts at the polls, this season lets elect politicians that love our kids.

