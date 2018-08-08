CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Here’s Proof That Mannequins Are Sometimes Funnier Than Real People

1 reads
Leave a comment
Inside The International Robot Exhibition

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Forget the Mannequin Challenge — there’s a new mannequin meme going around that’s got everyone laughing out loud.

 

Seriously though, we should be just as afraid of them taking over the world as we are robots.

Low key though, anything involving humanizing a mannequin is usually funny AF.

 

Check out more times the still figures made us laugh harder than any human could.

LOL: Here’s Proof That Mannequins Are Sometimes Funnier Than Real People was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Issa Rae’s Fierce Ebony Cover
 13 mins ago
08.09.18
Whitney Houston One Wish
Happy Birthday: 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney…
 2 hours ago
08.09.18
TJMS Family Reunion Promo
Don’t Miss The Tom Joyner Family Reunion!
 2 hours ago
08.09.18
Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge
 11 hours ago
08.09.18
Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z,…
 18 hours ago
08.09.18
So Tessa Thompson’s Wig In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cost…
 18 hours ago
08.09.18
LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing…
 19 hours ago
08.09.18
A Word: 7 Tweets That Argue More Police…
 20 hours ago
08.09.18
10 photos
It’s Murdaaaa: Every Time Brittney Atkins Was Her…
 22 hours ago
08.08.18
LOL: Here’s Proof That Mannequins Are Sometimes Funnier…
 22 hours ago
08.09.18
Michelle Obama during an appearance on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'
Have You Met Missy Elliott’s Funky, White Sister?
 23 hours ago
08.09.18
Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Meets The Babymama With…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
Happy Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: 10 Wealthy…
 2 days ago
08.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close