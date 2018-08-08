CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Don’t Miss Park After Dark Happening Tonight With Live Jazz And Food Trucks!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mandoki Soulmates: Wings Of Freedom - Rehearsal In Paris

Source: Isa Foltin / Getty

Need to get out with your significant other tonight or maybe just with some friends? Check out the FREE Park After Dark Event tonight from 7-9pm in Cary! The event is happening at 319 S. Academy Street.

 

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-AVENGERS

Black Don't Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

31 photos Launch gallery

Black Don't Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

Continue reading Black Don’t Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

Black Don't Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

[caption id="attachment_2996480" align="alignleft" width="811"] Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty[/caption] Maybe it's our glorious melanin or infinite magic, but it's no secret that Black women just don't age, and when we do we do gloriously. We'll be 40-years-old looking like we're just out of college. From Angela Bassett to Sade to Gabrielle Union, here are 30 famous sistas that continue to prove that we barely ever crack, if at all.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

cary , Jazz , Lydia Salett Dudley

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama during an appearance on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'
Have You Met Missy Elliott’s Funky, White Sister?
 50 mins ago
08.08.18
Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered…
 2 hours ago
08.08.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Meets The Babymama With…
 11 hours ago
08.08.18
Happy Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: 10 Wealthy…
 17 hours ago
08.08.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 18 hours ago
08.08.18
Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ &…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
Labor Day Is Looking Lit: Pusha T, Tekashi…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
10 items
10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
Ciera Rogers’ Brand Babes And Felines Just Launched…
 21 hours ago
08.08.18
Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About…
 22 hours ago
08.08.18
Throwing Hands At McDonald’s: Top Fights That Went…
 23 hours ago
08.08.18
Dog Days Cast Reveal Why People Eat After…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close