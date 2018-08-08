Don’t Miss Park After Dark Happening Tonight With Live Jazz And Food Trucks!

Continue reading Black Don’t Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

Black Don't Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

[caption id="attachment_2996480" align="alignleft" width="811"] Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty[/caption] Maybe it's our glorious melanin or infinite magic, but it's no secret that Black women just don't age, and when we do we do gloriously. We'll be 40-years-old looking like we're just out of college. From Angela Bassett to Sade to Gabrielle Union, here are 30 famous sistas that continue to prove that we barely ever crack, if at all.