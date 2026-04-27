10 Songs We’d Love to See Keith Sweat Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

When it comes to R&B royalty, few names resonate as deeply as Keith Sweat. With a career spanning decades, Sweat has solidified his place as a pioneer of the New Jack Swing era and a master of timeless love ballads. His smooth vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and undeniable stage presence have made him a legend in the music industry and a favorite among fans worldwide. Whether it’s his chart-topping hits or his ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level, Keith Sweat’s artistry is nothing short of iconic.

Now, imagine experiencing this living legend live, surrounded by the beauty of the open sea. The One Voyage Cruise is bringing you an unforgettable opportunity to witness Keith Sweat in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.



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Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Pastory Mike J, and more, enriching experiences, and of course the soulful sounds of Keith Sweat. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com

Here are 10 songs we’d love to Keith Sweat perform on the 2026 One Voyage Cruise