Top Of The Morning: Gun Toting Granny

TJMS
| 08.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s been said that heat makes people do crazy things. If this story out of Houston doesn’t prove that, what will? A 38-year-old man decided to go for a bike ride, naked. It’s so hot that wanting to take all of your clothes off is understandable. But why actually do it? And the part of this story that we really don’t understand, is why he got off of his bike and walked up to the door of a 68-year-old woman. When the woman saw that not only was the man nude, but he was pleasuring himself, she shot him in the chest. He is now in the hospital.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Top Of The Morning: Gun Toting Granny was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama during an appearance on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'
Have You Met Missy Elliott’s Funky, White Sister?
 54 mins ago
08.08.18
Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered…
 2 hours ago
08.08.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Meets The Babymama With…
 11 hours ago
08.08.18
Happy Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: 10 Wealthy…
 17 hours ago
08.08.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 18 hours ago
08.08.18
Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ &…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
Labor Day Is Looking Lit: Pusha T, Tekashi…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
10 items
10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
Ciera Rogers’ Brand Babes And Felines Just Launched…
 21 hours ago
08.08.18
Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About…
 22 hours ago
08.08.18
Throwing Hands At McDonald’s: Top Fights That Went…
 23 hours ago
08.08.18
Dog Days Cast Reveal Why People Eat After…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close